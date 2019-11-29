Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan, Singapore central banks extend currency swap line

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 01:50am EST
FILE PHOTO :A security guard walks past in front of the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore have extended a local currency swap agreement by three years to 2022, the Japanese central bank said on Friday.

The agreement allows for the exchange of local currencies between the two central banks of up to 15 billion Singapore dollars ($11.0 billion) or 1.1 trillion yen ($10.13 billion), the BOJ said.

"By utilising the swap agreement, the Bank of Japan would be prepared to provide liquidity in Singapore dollars, should Japanese financial institutions face unexpected difficulties in Singapore dollar settlements," the BOJ said.

The swap agreement, which was originally signed for a three-year term in 2016, is now extended to Nov. 29, 2022, it added.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.04% 120.546 Delayed Quote.-4.31%
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE -0.19% 15.94 Delayed Quote.20.67%
JAPAN SYSTEMS CO.,LTD. -2.62% 372 End-of-day quote.80.58%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:05aEXCLUSIVE : Mexico's Pemex fights in court to suspend clean diesel rule - documents
RE
01:58aIndonesia's November inflation seen edging down - Reuters poll
RE
01:50aJapan, Singapore central banks extend currency swap line
RE
01:48aKenya Power annual results delayed on auditor-general appointment
RE
01:45aBritish Consumers Hope Election Can End Brexit Deadlock, Lift Economy
DJ
01:37aStocks shy from breaking new highs as trade mood darkens
RE
01:34aSouth Africa's Eskom makes interim profit on higher tariffs
RE
01:32aOil slips amid slow holiday trade before OPEC+ meeting
RE
01:30aStocks shy from breaking new highs as trade mood darkens
RE
01:28aCENTRAL BANK OF KENYA : Press Release - Muungano Microfinance Bank PLC
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Top U.S. retailers absorb tariff pressure ahead of holiday shopping season
2China Protests U.S. Law Supporting Hong Kong but Signals Hope for Trade Deal -- 2nd update
3FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Singapore tells Facebook to correct user's post under new 'fake news' law
4SOFTROCK MINERALS LTD. : SOFTROCK MINERALS : pleased with continued increase in revenue
5SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED : ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS::Acquisition of Via Paracelso 22-24-26, Agrate, ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group