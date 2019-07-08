Japan, South Korea officials to hold export talks this week - Yomiuri

Japan last week announced curbs on high-tech exports of materials used in smartphone displays and chips to South Korea amid a growing dispute over South Koreans forced to work for Japanese firms during World War Two.

The talks would take place in Japan, the Japanese daily reported without citing sources.

A spokeswoman at South Korea's trade ministry said it was in talks with its Japanese counterpart about the timing and agenda for bilateral talks but nothing had been decided.

