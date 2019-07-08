Log in
Japan, South Korea officials to hold export talks this week - Yomiuri

07/08/2019 | 07:51pm EDT

TOKYO (Reuters) - Officials from Japan and South Korea plan to hold talks as early as this week on Japanese export restrictions that have escalated a diplomatic row between the Asian neighbours, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Japan last week announced curbs on high-tech exports of materials used in smartphone displays and chips to South Korea amid a growing dispute over South Koreans forced to work for Japanese firms during World War Two.

The talks would take place in Japan, the Japanese daily reported without citing sources.

A spokeswoman at South Korea's trade ministry said it was in talks with its Japanese counterpart about the timing and agenda for bilateral talks but nothing had been decided.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Kaori Kaneko in Tokyo and Hyunjoo Jin in Seoul; Editing by Michael Perry)

