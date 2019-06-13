Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan, U.S. deepened understanding over positions on trade - Motegi

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/13/2019 | 08:37pm EDT
Japan's Minister of Economic Revitalization Toshimitsu Motegi speaks during the signing agreement ceremony for the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal, in Santiago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Japan and the United States deepened their understanding over each other's position on trade and will continue discussions, Japan's economy minister said after meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, held in Washington, D.C., Toshimitsu Motegi said he exchanged views on trade "candidly" with his counterpart, but refrained from commenting on details.

"Japan and the U.S. have been sorting out points of discussion over trade issues and those points are clarifying but we need to continue ministerial talks," Motegi said.

"We will coordinate a meeting with USTR Lighthizer, probably in Osaka ahead of G20 summit late this month," he said.

Motegi said Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump are expected to talk about various topics, not only trade issue but also the situation in the East Asia and international affairs when they meet at G20 summit.

He expects both leaders will basically confirm the progress of trade talks between the two nations.

Responding to a journalist's question, Motegi said Japan has been requesting for Washington to cut its tariffs on industrial products.

Trump has threatened to target Japanese automakers with high tariffs. When he visited Japan in May, Trump pressed Abe to even out a trade imbalance with the United States.

Washington wants Japan to cut tariffs on U.S. farm products to restore their competitiveness after Trump shunned an 11-nation Pacific trade pact.

Japan has stressed the two countries had agreed in a September deal that market access steps, or tariff cuts, for farm goods would not exceed those of Japan's other deals, such as the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

(Reporting by David Lawder in Washington, writing by Kaori Kaneko in Tokyo; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

By David Lawder

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:55pU.S. blames Iran for tanker attacks in Gulf of Oman, Iran rejects assertion
RE
09:54pHuawei files to trademark mobile OS around the world after U.S. ban
RE
09:52pU.S. releases video it says shows Iran's military recovering mine
RE
09:52pHuawei files to trademark mobile OS around the world after U.S. ban
RE
09:39pCITY OF IMPERIAL CA : BID - Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrade
PU
09:39pRON JOHNSON : Johnson, Wisconsin Delegation Send Letter to USDA Requesting Flexibility After Record Rainfall Causes Planting Delays
PU
09:27pChina extends anti-dumping duties on some steel tubes, pipes from U.S., EU
RE
09:21pIran foreign minister - U.S. allegations over tanker attacks part of 'sabotage diplomacy'
RE
09:16pNELSON PELTZ : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BROADCOM INC : BROADCOM : sees chip demand slowing down, shares fall 8%
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : U.S. denies Tesla, GM, Uber 25% Chinese tariff relief
3Trump talks trade with Apple CEO Cook as China dispute looms
4JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION : JETBLUE : and RuPaul's Drag Race Bring It to The Runway for World Pride as New Y..
5NXP SEMICONDUCTORS : UPDATE – NXP Announces Secure Ultra-Wide Band Ranging Technology

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About