Japan, U.S. stocks bounce on report Trump to announce concessions for Huawei

10/09/2019 | 10:00pm EDT
Men are reflected on an electronic board showing the Nikkei stock index outside a brokerage in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average <.N225> turned positive and U.S. S&P500 futures pared most of their losses on Thursday after the New York Times reported the United States will soon issue licenses allowing some U.S. firms to supply non-sensitive goods to China's Huawei Technologies.

The stock markets were also helped by a Bloomberg report that the White House is looking at rolling out a previously agreed currency pact with China.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.70% 26346.01 Delayed Quote.12.94%
NASDAQ 100 1.13% 7690.529202 Delayed Quote.22.50%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.02% 7903.74246 Delayed Quote.20.30%
NIKKEI 225 -0.61% 21456.38 Real-time Quote.6.97%
S&P 500 0.91% 2919.4 Delayed Quote.16.46%
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY -0.85% 28.16 Delayed Quote.26.33%
