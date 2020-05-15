Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan advisors seek guidelines to support economy while countering virus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 06:08am EDT
A man wearing a protective face mask is seen in front of an entrance of the temporally closed department store during the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Tokyo

Japan's government advisers proposed on Friday drawing up basic guidelines to support economic activity while preventing the coronavirus from spreading, as part of the nation's preparations for any new wave of the disease.

Private-sector members of the Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy, the government's top advisory panel, said the government should press on with a campaign to help tourism, restaurant and entertainment businesses hit hard by the epidemic.

They said the government needed to pay attention to economic growth, the jobless rate and fiscal debts as it took necessary steps to deal with the outbreak.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko and Daniel Leussink; Editing by Edmund Blair)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NEW WAVE HOLDINGS LTD. 20.00% 0.006 End-of-day quote.20.00%
TOURISM HOLDINGS LIMITED -1.85% 1.59 End-of-day quote.-2.45%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:25aEuroområdets overskud på international varehandel var 28,2 mia. EUR i marts
PU
06:25aEUROPEAN EXTERNAL ACTION SERVICE : The Council of Europe in a bid to ‘environmentalise' its human rights law collection?
PU
06:23aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Philippines falls 2%, most others subdued as U.S.-China tensions flare
RE
06:21aOil back at early April highs as demand shows signs of picking up
RE
06:17aU.S. food aid program launches with companies scrambling to deliver
RE
06:16aOil back at early April highs as demand shows signs of picking up
RE
06:16aOil back at early April highs as demand shows signs of picking up
RE
06:15aJD.com beats revenue estimates on lockdown boost
RE
06:08aJapan advisors seek guidelines to support economy while countering virus
RE
06:05aMove For Hunger and North American Van Lines Renew Partnership
SE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : Germany's BaFin has no plans to ban Wirecard short-selling
2TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : Taiwan's TSMC to build Arizona chip plant as U.S.-China tech rivalry es..
3BT GROUP PLC : Shares in BT rise 9% on report it could sell a stake in Openreach
4CHORUS AVIATION INC. : CHORUS AVIATION : Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Update on COVID-19..
5COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA : COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT : Richemont Fiscal Year 2020 Net Profit Fel..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group