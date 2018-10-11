Log in
Japan-based Terra Drone acquires significant stake in Inkonova

10/11/2018 | 12:20pm CEST

TOKYO, Oct. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Terra Drone's UAV inspection, survey, and other service provisions cover various industries globally including mining, Inkonova's main market.

Drone mapping in the underground mining

The deal is comprised of a cash injection, changes to the management team, as well as technical, business development, and operational collaborations.

Ahmed AlNomany, InkonovaAB Cofounder and CEO stated, "We feel reinforced, a sort of graduation. Terra Drone's global network of clients, post-processing domain, service-based business model, customer experience, technical personnel, and human and financial resources will help us dramatically ramp up our business development and commercial-readiness efforts, taking our technology to the next level"

Inkonova will supply Terra Drone with its UAV core technology, including anti-dust and waterproof platforms (as in the TILT Ranger) and infrastructure-denied autonomous navigation (as in the Batonomous), while Terra Drone, apart from financing, will employ its global clients, local offices, pilots, post-processing capacity, and broader commercial and technical domain expertise.

Mr.Toru Tokushige, Founder and CEO of Terra Motors Corporation and Terra Drone Corporation, who will be appointed as a board member, stated, "It is a prerequisite to rapidly expand the integration of mining field services with other reliable Terra Drone partners based around the globe. Underground mining still has huge issues, according to the statistisc from The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), the number of lost-time injuries in 2015 was 4,517 in America, and those of other developing counties were incomparably high. So, I hope the cooperation between Terra Drone, with its broad network and innovative technologies and Inkonova, the eminent company for mining drone services contributes to the rapid and further technical improvements for underground safety and productivity."

In line with the partnership, Inkonova's products will undergo rebranding to streamline with Terra Drone products, details of which will be announced later this month.

Product Image

TILT Ranger

Output Image

Batonomous system

Inkonova AB

Inkonova AB is a Swedish Aerial Robotics company, No. 1 in serving the underground mining sector globally. Its products include aerial platforms, and aerial autonomous navigation/mapping solutions that are customized to the constraints of underground mines, and subterranean or constricted industrial spaces.

Terra Drone Corporation

Terra Drone is a leading global commercial drone technology company and has 10 subsidiaries in Japan, APAC, EU, Africa, North America, and South America. Terra Drone mainly focuses on Mining, Construction, Energy Utility, and Oil&Gas applications. For these industries, we provide turn key packages including cutting-edge hardware, software, service on site, and UTM (Unmanned Traffic Management).

Our group company, Terra Motors, manufactures and sells innovative electric two wheelers and three wheelers throughout Asia. Sales figures are above 30,000 per unit.

For more information, visit https://www.terra-drone.net/en/

Media Contact: +817039957160, teppei.seki@terra-drone.co.jp

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/japan-based-terra-drone-acquires-significant-stake-in-inkonova-300729371.html

SOURCE Terra Drone Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
