Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan big manufacturers' mood worsens - BOJ tankan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 08:02pm EDT
FILE PHOTO :A security guard walks past in front of the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Business confidence at big Japanese manufacturers worsened in the three months to September to its lowest level in six years, the central bank's "tankan" survey showed, a sign rising global risks are taking its toll on the export-led economy.

The headline index for big manufacturers' sentiment stood at plus 5 in September, versus plus 7 in June, the closely watched survey showed on Tuesday. It compared with economists' median estimate of plus 2 in a Reuters poll.

It was the lowest reading since June 2013 when it was at plus 4.

The index is seen slipping further to plus 2 over the next three months.

The survey also showed big firms plan to raise their capital expenditure by 6.6% in the financial year to March 2020, versus economists' median estimate of a 7.0% increase.

The tankan's sentiment indexes are derived by subtracting the number of respondents who say conditions are poor from those who say they are good. A positive reading means optimists outnumber pessimists.

For the POLL story on the survey:

Survey results on the BOJ's website:

https://www.boj.or.jp/en/statistics/tk/gaiyo/2016/tka1909.pdf

(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:24pJapan big manufacturers' mood sours to six-year low - BOJ tankan
RE
08:18pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Orders Global Agribusiness to Pay $175,000 for Failure to File Timely Reports
PU
08:18pOFFICE OF GOVERNOR OF STATE OF LOUISIA : Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Authorizes Construction of LNG Facility in Plaquemines
PU
08:08pIrish manufacturing growth contracts for a fourth month - PMI
RE
08:03pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Charges Former Floor Broker with Misappropriating Client Funds, Registration Violations, and Making False Statements
PU
08:02pJapan big manufacturers' mood worsens - BOJ tankan
RE
07:58pJapan jobless rate flat at 2.2% in August - government
RE
07:33pWICHITA THUNDER HOCKEY : Thunder Announces Training Camp Roster
PU
07:33pBANK OF JAMAICA : Monetary Policy Press Release - September 2019 final
PU
07:18pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Charges Former Registrant with Making False and Misleading Statements During a Investigation
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $495 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT: Pentagon
2JSE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : Barita Investments Limited Rights Issue – Basis of Allotment
3GREEN RISE CAPITAL CORP : GREEN RISE CAPITAL : Announces Completion of Qualifying Transaction with Bull Market..
4Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of PS and SAEX of Upcoming Deadlines
5CIVEO CORP : Civeo Corporation Announces Amendment and Extension to Credit Facility

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group