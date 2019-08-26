Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan closely watching yen moves 'with urgency' - Finance Minister Aso

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2019 | 11:44pm EDT
G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Fukuoka

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday he was monitoring currency moves "with a sense of urgency" after a recent spike in the yen, using a phrase suggesting policymakers' concern about excessive volatility.

While declining to comment on specific foreign exchange levels, Aso underscored the importance of stability in the Japanese currency, which tends to be perceived as a safe-haven asset attracting demand when global markets are volatile.

Japanese policymakers tend to try to talk down the yen to prevent it from strengthening, which can undermine export competitiveness and hurt Japan's export-reliant economy.

"Currency stability is important. We must closely watch the currency market moves with a sense of urgency," Aso said.

Aso made the comments at a regular news conference when asked about the Japanese currency's appreciation to a seven-month peak below 105 yen to the dollar on Monday, caused by worries over the Sino-U.S. trade war.

At 0300 GMT, the yen was trading at 105.74 yen to the dollar.

Aso also said recent market volatility would not alter the government position of proceeding with October's scheduled sales tax hike to 10% from 8%, barring a big economic shock.

Japan's government has stayed away from the currency market since 2011 when it intervened heavily to stem excessive yen gains versus the dollar in the wake of Fukushima nuclear crisis triggered by a massive earthquake and tsunami.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Richard Borsuk)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.41% 71.446 Delayed Quote.-9.04%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.29% 129.113 Delayed Quote.-8.10%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.17% 79.82 Delayed Quote.-2.01%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.26% 117.342 Delayed Quote.-7.12%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.21% 0.9256 Delayed Quote.3.63%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.51% 67.346 Delayed Quote.-9.53%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.26% 105.698 Delayed Quote.-4.36%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
08/26Philippines central bank says another 25 bps rate cut coming by end-2019
RE
08/26Japan closely watching yen moves 'with urgency' - Finance Minister Aso
RE
08/26Same old story for Sharapova as Williams proves too strong
RE
08/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/26Yen rises as traders temper optimism over U.S.-China trade deal
RE
08/26Oil rises as U.S.-China trade comments calm markets
RE
08/26Oil rises as U.S.-China trade comments calm markets
RE
08/26Japan automakers need not worry about U.S. trade talks outcome - Motegi
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1J&J liable for $572 million in Oklahoma opioid epidemic trial; shares rise
2Oklahoma judge finds J&J liable in first trial over opioids
3BMW AG : Ferdinand Piech, architect of VW's global expansion, dies aged 82 - Bild
4ROYAL BANK OF CANADA : ROYAL BANK OF CANADA : Canadian regulator summons RBC, TD Bank over malpractice charges
5Oil rises as U.S.-China trade comments calm markets
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group