Japan coastguard halts search for crew from capsized cattle ship due to bad weather

TOKYO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Japan's coastguard has halted
searching for missing crew members from a cattle ship that
capsized in the East China Sea earlier this week due to bad
weather from a typhoon, an official at the coastguard said on
Saturday.
A third crewman from the ship that capsized in the storm off
Japan with more than 40 crew and a cargo of cattle was found
alive on Friday.
The search continued through noon in Japan time (0300 GMT),
without finding more crew, but vessels, airplanes and divers
were all pulled out due to bad weather, the official told
Reuters by phone.
The coastguard will resume the search when sea and weather
conditions improve, the official said.
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Tom Hogue)