Japan coastguard suspends search for crew from capsized cattle ship due to bad weather

TOKYO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Japan's coastguard on Saturday
suspended its search for crew missing from a cattle ship in the
East China Sea due to bad weather from a typhoon, a coastguard
said.
A third crewman from the Gulf Livestock 1 that capsized in a
storm off Japan with a crew of 43 and a cargo of nearly 6,000
cattle, was found alive on Friday.
The search continued through noon Japan time (0300 GMT),
without finding more crew, but vessels, airplanes and divers
were pulled out due to bad weather, Junpei Sakaguchi, an officer
at search and rescue division at the 10th regional maritime
safety headquarters of Japan Coast Guard told Reuters by phone.
"We plan to resume the search when sea and weather
conditions improve, but we don't know when that would be as it
will depend on weather," he said.
The powerful Typhoon Haishen is approaching southwestern
Japan, with weather forecasters warning of heavy rainfall, huge
waves and high tides.
The Gulf Livestock 1 sent a distress call from the west of
Amami Oshima island in southwestern Japan on Wednesday as
Typhoon Maysak lashed the area with strong winds and heavy seas.
