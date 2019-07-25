Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan could rule to remove South Korea from white list trade status as early as Aug 2 - Kyodo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 10:44pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Police officer stands guard near Japan and South Korea national flags at a hotel in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan is preparing for cabinet approval as early as Aug. 2 to remove South Korea from the so-called white list status with minimum trade restrictions, Kyodo news agency reported on Friday.

The plan would come after Japan tightened curbs this month on exports to South Korea of high-tech materials used for making memory chips and display panels.

Once the removal is officially announced, the change would take effect after 21 days, Kyodo said.

Asked about the plan, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference that nothing had been decided on the time frame.

The period for canvassing public opinion in Japan ended on Wednesday. South Korea has protested the Japanese plan, saying it would undermine their decades-old economic and security cooperation and threaten free trade.

There are currently 27 countries on Japan's white list including Germany, Britain and the United States.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Daniel Leussink; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:31pBillionaire Launches First Cannabis-tied Cryptocurrency and Global Hemp Exchange
GL
11:18pAsian shares slip on mixed U.S. earnings, ECB rate hold
RE
11:16pAsian shares slip on mixed U.S. earnings, ECB rate hold
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:15pNorth Korea's Economy Contracted in 2018, Seoul Says
DJ
11:05pCENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA : Arivootru Educational Programme -Flexible inflation Target
PU
11:05pSingapore 2Q Unemployment at 2.2%, Unchanged on Quarter
DJ
11:04pNorth Korea's economy shrinks most in 21 years in 2018 - South Korea
RE
10:44pJapan could rule to remove South Korea from white list trade status as early as Aug 2 - Kyodo
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : Alphabet's revenue rebounds; easing doubts on growth and boosting shares
2ALPHABET : Amazon's push for one-day delivery dents profits, costs up 21%
3Dow cuts 2019 spending forecast on U.S-China trade tensions
4BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : California, four automakers defy Trump, agree to tighten emissions rules
5BAYER AG : BAYER : In Roundup case, U.S. judge cuts $2 billion verdict against Bayer to $86 million

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group