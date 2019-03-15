Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan court hands Mt. Gox founder two-and-a-half years suspended sentence - Kyodo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 12:36am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Karpeles, CEO of defunct bitcoin exchange Mt Gox, attends news conference in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - A Tokyo court on Friday handed the founder of the now-defunct Mt. Gox bitcoin currency exchange a 2-1/2-year suspended sentence for his role in the loss of hundreds of millions of dollars worth of bitcoins and cash, Kyodo news agency reported.

The court suspended the sentence for Mark Karpeles for four years, finding the French national guilty of data manipulation but innocent on charges of embezzlement, Kyodo said.

Karpeles had pleaded not guilty on both charges.

Prosecutors had sought a sentence of 10 years against the 33-year-old Karpeles, it said.

Tokyo-based Mt. Gox once handled 80 percent of the world's bitcoin trades but filed for bankruptcy in 2014 after losing some 850,000 bitcoins - then worth around half a billion U.S. dollars - and $28 million in cash from its bank accounts.

In its bankruptcy filing, it had blamed hackers for the lost bitcoins, pointing to a software security flaw.

The collapse of Mt. Gox damaged the image of virtual currencies, particularly among risk-averse Japanese investors and corporations. But the bankruptcy also prompted Japan's government to decide how to treat bitcoin, and preceded a push by local regulators to licence virtual currency exchanges.

Japan in 2017 became the first country to regulate exchanges at the national level, part of a government effort to exploit financial technology as a means of stimulating the economy.

(Writing by David Dolan, Editing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:26aFEDERATED FARMERS OF NEW ZEALAND : Thankful for the assist
PU
01:16aELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:04aPREMIER OF VICTORIA : Carboor Hazelnut Farm Gets Cracking With Funding Boost
PU
12:57aChina's home price growth slips to 10-month low, raises policy challenge
RE
12:53aChina's home price growth slips to 10-month low, raises policy challenge
RE
12:49aHAMILTON BULLDOGS : Bulldogs lose 3-1 in north bay
PU
12:43aChina to lower funding costs for small and micro firms by 1 percent point this year - premier
RE
12:40aOil prices firm as supply deficit emerges amid disruptions
RE
12:39aDEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND ENERGY AUSTRAL : Draft Animal Effluent Management method out for public consultation
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Boeing 737 MAX jets could be grounded for weeks as black box probe to start on Ethio..
2TESLA : TESLA : unveils Model Y as electric vehicle race heats up, price starts at $39,000
3BANK OF AMERICA : HK suspends UBS sponsor license, fines it and others $100 million for IPO failures
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : What we know about Boeing 737 MAX crash and what comes next
5S&P 500 : MARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stocks Close Mostly Lower On Jitters Over Trade-deal Delay, Weak Chinese Data
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.