Japan economy minister: BOJ will decide monetary policy appropriately

He also said the government will closely monitor downside risks from overseas as well as the impact from a sales tax hike to 10% from 8%, which took effect on Tuesday. [nL3N26L2NR]

"I believe the Bank of Japan will decide monetary policy appropriately," taking into consideration the economic situation, Nishimura said.

The BOJ's next policy meeting is Oct. 30-31.

Japanese big manufacturers' business confidence worsened to a six-year low in July-September, a central bank survey showed on Tuesday. [nL3N26L0UG]

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Richard Borsuk)