Japan economy minister: BOJ will decide monetary policy appropriately

He also said the government will closely monitor downside risks from overseas as well as the impact from a sales tax hike to 10% from 8%, which took effect on Tuesday. [nL3N26L2NR]
"I believe the Bank of Japan will decide monetary policy appropriately," taking into consideration the economic situation, Nishimura said.
The BOJ's next policy meeting is Oct. 30-31.
Japanese big manufacturers' business confidence worsened to a six-year low in July-September, a central bank survey showed on Tuesday. [nL3N26L0UG]
