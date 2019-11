"I want to keep a close watch on the impact of weakness in overseas economies on the employment, income and investment situation," Nishimura told reporters at a news conference.

However, Nishimura also said the global growth as a whole remained in a gradual recovery, when asked about a lower growth forecast for 2020 released by the Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development on Thursday.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Chris Gallagher)