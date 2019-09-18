Japan economy minister says ready to help small businesses once US trade deal finalised

"We're working on the negotiations now," Nishimura told reporters in a briefing. "If necessary, we will make sure to support mid-size and small companies and farms," depending on what is agreed with the United States, he added.

U.S. President Donald Trump said this week he had struck trade agreements with Tokyo but left unclear whether he had agreed not to impose threatened national security tariffs on Japanese vehicles and auto parts - a critical issue to Japan.

Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have said they hoped to sign an agreement at this month's United Nations General Assembly in New York.

(Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editingt by Shri Navaratnam)