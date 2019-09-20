Log in
Japan economy minister says would welcome Britain to TPP

09/20/2019 | 03:51am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Japan's new Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura arrives at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Friday he had expressed support for Britain's participation into the Trans-Pacific Partnership in a meeting with Britain's Secretary of State for International Trade Liz Truss earlier in the day.

Nishimura also told reporters he thought free trade is important for the development of the world economy.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

