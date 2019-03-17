Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan exports fall for third month on waning external demand, raises economic risks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/17/2019 | 09:21pm EDT
FILE PHOTO - Birds fly in front of Mt. Fuji and a crane at a port in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's exports fell for a third straight month in February in a sign of growing strain on the trade-reliant economy from slowing external demand and a Sino-U.S. tariff war.

Ministry of Finance data showed on Monday exports fell 1.2 percent year-on-year in February, more than a 0.9 percent decrease expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

It followed a sharp 8.4 percent year-on-year drop in January, marking a third straight month of falls due to declines in shipments of semiconductor production equipment and cars.

The trade data comes on top of a recent batch of weak indicators, such as factory output and a key gauge of capital spending, which have raised worries that a record run of postwar growth may come to an end. Some analysts say a recession cannot be ruled out.

The Bank of Japan last week cut its view on exports and output, while keeping policy unchanged. Yet, extended weakness in exports could put it under pressure to deliver more easing, especially as inflation remains well off its 2 percent target and pressure on businesses and consumers continues to rise.

Slowing global growth, the Sino-U.S. trade war and complications over Britain's exit from the European Union have forced policy makers around the world to shift to an easing stance over recent months.

The trade war between the United States and China - Japan's largest export markets - has already curbed global trade.

Monday's trade data showed exports to China, Japan's biggest trading partner, rose 5.5 percent year-on-year, rebounding from a 17.4 percent drop in January. However, overall trade to the Asian giant remained weak, as even after averaging effects of the Lunar New Year holiday, China-bound shipments declined 6.3 percent in the January-February period from a year earlier.

Japan's shipments to Asia, which account for more than half of overall exports, fell 1.8 percent, down for a fourth straight month.

U.S.-bound exports rose 2.0 percent, but imports from the United States grew 4.9 percent, resulting in Japan's trade surplus with the country declining 0.9 percent year-on-year to 624.9 billion yen in February.

Japan's still-large surplus with the United States raises concerns among Japanese policymakers and auto exporters that Washington may impose hefty duties on its imports, analysts say.

Imports of Japanese cars make up about two-thirds of Japan's $69 billion annual trade surplus with the United States, making Tokyo and Beijing targets of criticism by Trump.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

By Tetsushi Kajimoto

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:38pOil slips on economic slowdown, but OPEC-led cuts still support
RE
10:34pAPO ASIAN PRODUCTIVITY ORGANIZATION : conducts workshop on Accelerating Agribusiness Startups
PU
10:30pAsia shares, bonds underpinned as Fed seen accommodative
RE
10:24pFITCH : Rates Mongolian Mining First-Time 'B'; Outlook Stable; Rates Bonds
PU
10:22pSingapore's exports rebound but electronics show prevailing weakness
RE
10:16pDoes It Pay, Taxwise, to Get Married? -- Journal Report
DJ
10:10pU.S. AGENCIES HAVE NOT VALIDATED ETHIOPIAN AIRLINES BLACK BOX DATA : U.S. officials
RE
09:21pJapan exports fall for third month on waning external demand, raises economic risks
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. Transportation Department probes FAA approval of 737 MAX - WSJ
2CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Eldorado Resorts, Caesars explore merger - sources
3BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Brexit spurs biggest cut in UK business investment in 10..
4PACIFIC EDGE LTD : PACIFIC EDGE : Cxbladder Adoption Roll-out Advances in New Zealand
5FACEBOOK : Why Video of New Zealand Massacre Can't Be Stamped Out

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.