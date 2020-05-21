Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan exports fall most since 2009 as pandemic wipes out global demand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/21/2020 | 12:32am EDT
FILE PHOTO: An industrial port is pictured in Tokyo

By Tetsushi Kajimoto

Japan's exports fell the most since the 2009 global financial crisis in April as the coronavirus pandemic slammed world demand for cars, industrial materials and other goods, likely pushing the world's third-largest economy deeper into recession.

The ugly trade numbers come as policymakers seek to balance virus containment measures against the need to revive battered parts of the economy, with the risk of a second wave of infections only complicating this challenge.

The central bank will hold an emergency meeting on Friday to work out a scheme that would encourage financial institutions to lend to smaller, struggling firms. Policymakers are also considering cash injections for companies of all sizes.

Ministry of Finance (MOF) data on Thursday showed Japan's exports fell 21.9% in April year-on-year as U.S.-bound shipments slumped 37.8%, the fastest decline since 2009, with car exports there plunging 65.8%.

Global automakers are struggling to cope with the health crisis, which has pummelled car sales due to lockdowns in many countries. Toyota Motor Corp expects an 80% drop in full-year operating profit while Mitsubishi Motors Corp has reported an 89% drop in annual profit.

The fall in overall shipments was the biggest since October 2009 during the global financial crisis, but slightly less than a 22.7% decrease seen by economists in a Reuters poll. Exports fell 11.7% in March.

"It's still far from a fully fledged resumption of economic activity," said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute. "As exports and imports remain stagnant for a prolonged period of time, global trade will remain contractionary for the time being."

Exports to China, Japan's largest trading partner, fell 4.1% in the year to April, due to slumping demand for chemical materials, car parts and medicines.

Shipments to Asia, which account for more than half of Japanese exports, declined 11.4%, and exports to the European Union fell 28.0%.

Other trade-reliant economies in Asia have also been hit with data on Thursday showing South Korea's exports slumping by a fifth in the first 20 days of May, year-on-year.

Industry data released last week showed Japan's machine tool orders in April fell to their lowest level in more than a decade, a sign of deteriorating business spending.

Japan's economy slipped into recession for the first time in 4-1/2 years, putting the nation on course for its deepest postwar slump as the pandemic ravages businesses and consumers.

Monday's first-quarter GDP data underlined the broadening impact of the outbreak, with first quarter exports plunging the most since the devastating March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

A private sector manufacturing survey showed on Thursday the decline in Japan's factory activity accelerated in May as output and orders slumped.

Analysts warn of an even bleaker picture for the current quarter as consumption crumbled after the government in April requested citizens to stay home and businesses to close.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Sam Holmes)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION -1.01% 294 End-of-day quote.-35.81%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION -0.19% 5360 End-of-day quote.-15.32%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -0.25% 6415 End-of-day quote.-16.84%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:37aJapan exports fall most since 2009 as pandemic wipes out global demand
RE
12:34aWORLD BANK : Nepal government and partners take stock of School Sector Development Program amid COVID-19 impacts
PU
12:32aJapan exports fall most since 2009 as pandemic wipes out global demand
RE
12:32aJapan exports fall most since 2009 as pandemic wipes out global demand
RE
12:24aSoutheast Asia stocks - Most rise tracking Wall St; Malaysia hits over two-month high
RE
12:19aDollar firm as Sino-U.S. tension prompts caution
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:09aEXCLUSIVE : Schlumberger names new top executives to oversee corporate overhaul
RE
12:07aBacklogs, second wave of layoffs keeping U.S. weekly jobless claims high
RE
12:02aAsia shares temper rally, await China policy meeting
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SONAE MC, SGPS, SA : SONAE MC SGPS : increases sales by 7% and surpasses 1.5 billion euros in 1st quarter 2020
2WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
3DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG: Deutsche Lufthansa AG confirms advanced talks with the Economic..
4EXPEDIA GROUP, INC. : EXPEDIA : signals May rebound as cancellations stabilize
5JOYY INC. : JOYY: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group