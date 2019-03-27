Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan extends state-backed insurance for Iran oil imports: government official

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2019 | 10:38pm EDT

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan has extended state-backed insurance to cover imports of oil from Iran, potentially allowing the country's refiners to continue loading crude cargoes from the Middle Eastern nation, a government official told Reuters on Thursday.

The rollover of the insurance was approved by parliament on Wednesday and takes effect from April for one year, the official said.

While the rollover provides insurance cover for imports that Japanese shippers cannot otherwise obtain, refiners are unlikely to load Iranian cargoes from April unless they get a waiver from the United States on sanctions re-imposed on Iran last year.

Japanese refiners have been pushing the government to seek an extension of the U.S. sanctions waivers after an initial 180-day exemption period expires in early May.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; writing by Aaron Sheldrick; editing by Richard Pullin)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:15pAIIB ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT BANK : Investing in Bangladesh to Increase Stability of Electricity Supply
PU
10:59pCHINA WILL CUT REAL INTEREST RATE LEVELS, LOWER FINANCING COSTS : Premier Li
RE
10:51pChina's premier pledges to widen financial opening to foreign investors
RE
10:48pHK heralds online banking era with StanChart JV, two others as new entrants
RE
10:45pDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : 22nd National Dairy Congress and Expo kicks off in Tagaytay
PU
10:38pJAPAN EXTENDS STATE-BACKED INSURANCE FOR IRAN OIL IMPORTS : government official
RE
10:35pPETA PEOPLE FOR ETHICAL TREATMENT OF ANIMALS : Federal Probe of Slaughterhouse Sought After Five USDA Violations in One Month
PU
10:30pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Companies embrace globalization at China's high-level forums
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. FAA says handling aircraft approval on its own would cost $1.8 billion
2Nissan panel says facts point to legal violations by ousted chairman Ghosn
3JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : New Jersey jury finds J&J not liable in talc cancer trial; company set..
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Boeing rolls out software fix to defend 737 MAX franchise, awaits U.S. regulator's a..
5BAYER AG : BAYER : Jury Awards Over $80 Million to California Man in Roundup Trial -- 3rd Update

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.