Japan, eyeing Olympics, lines up half-billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine

TOKYO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Japan is making an aggressive move
to grab enough coronavirus vaccine to inoculate its population
four times over, a push the government hopes will instil
confidence that it can host a delayed summer Olympics next year.
Like other rich countries, Japan is signing multiple deals
because some of the vaccines could fail in clinical trials or
require more than one dose, an approach some experts consider
prudent.
But Japan has something else riding on a successful mass
rollout of a vaccine: Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's enduring aim
to bring thousands of athletes and fans to Tokyo for the Games
in 2021, after the event fell through this year due to the
pandemic.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, the top government
spokesman, said Japan was working with Olympic organisers on how
to go ahead with the Games, tying the effort to the need to
secure a vaccine.
The various companies "will probably be able to produce a
vaccine between the end of this year and next March," Suga told
Reuters in an interview this week. "There are a lot of
considerations, but we want to hold the Olympics at all costs."
Japan is on track to have 521 million doses of five
different vaccines in 2021, compared with a population of 126
million. Recent deals include global arrangements with such
drugmakers as Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca PLC, as
well as local deals with the likes of Shionogi & Co.
"You have to bet evenly to avoid getting nothing," said
Tomoya Saito, director at Japan's National Institute of Public
Health.
'HOPE FOR A MIRACLE'
Some critics contend that Japan's rush to secure supplies is
driven largely by a political desire to show the world it is
fully committed to hosting the Games.
"The plan is, hope for a miracle and then capitalise on that
miracle," said Michael Cucek, a political science professor at
Temple University Japan. "But the timeframe for that is getting
narrower and narrower."
Health ministry and Cabinet Office officials did not respond
to queries about whether Japan's drive to secure coronavirus
vaccines was connected to the Olympics.
Japanese officials have discussed putting on a "simplified"
Games, originally expected to attract 600,000 visitors. But the
event would still involve some 11,000 athletes from around the
world.
Given the size of the events and people coming from all over
the world, holding the Olympics require "mass quantities of an
effective vaccine," said Kenji Shibuya, director of the
Institute of Population Health at King's College, London.
Staging an Olympics in a pandemic will be a huge logistical
challenge, as thousands of athletes around the world will have
to train and travel to events and many more thousands of fans
will have to be accommodated at a time when many countries may
still be in lockdown. Japan still has a travel ban in place
covering more than 140 countries.
Even with a viable vaccine, the additional challenge of
immunising athletes and visitors before or after landing in
Japan will be enormous.
A "very, very essential factor" for the Olympic hosts will
be when an effective vaccine will be ready and how it will be
distributed, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike told Reuters on
Tuesday.
"We will do our best to prevent coronavirus infections here
in Japan and also to welcome the athletes from all over the
world."
(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by David Dolan and William
Mallard)