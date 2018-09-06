Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan eyes tax breaks for car buyers to offset impact of sales tax hike

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 10:46am CEST

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will consider tax breaks for car buyers and other measures to cushion the economic impact from an increase in the national sales tax next year, a senior ruling party lawmaker said on Thursday.

"There will be a rush of demand ahead of the Oct. 1 tax hike and there will be a pullback thereafter. We must consider how to level these off," Yoichi Miyazawa, head of the tax commission of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), told reporters.

"Japan imposes slightly higher tax on acquisition and possession of cars than other countries."

Miyazawa made the remarks as the panel, which has influence over the government's tax policy, will begin debate on tax code revisions for the next fiscal year starting in April 2019.

Abe has vowed to proceed with the sales tax increase as planned, raising it to 10 percent from 8 percent in October 2019.

He has twice postponed the tax hike after the last increase from 5 percent in 2014 dealt a blow to private consumption that accounts for about 60 percent of the economy.

Some analysts warn the tax hike could hit consumers hard, causing sales of big-ticket items such as cars and homes to slump. To prevent such a downturn, Abe plans stimulus steps when compiling an annual budget for the next fiscal year.

Tax breaks for car buyers could ease the pain for the country's automakers, already under stress from U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff threats.

Japan's biggest automakers and components suppliers have so far seen limited impact from U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminium adopted in June.

But they fear they could take a significant hit if Washington delivers on proposals to hike tariffs on autos and auto parts to 25 percent.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Kim Coghill)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:08aAs next round of U.S. tariffs on China looms, both sides dig in
RE
11:07aNYNAS : Siobhan McKelvey appointed Eurobitume Director General
PU
11:06aGermany eyes change to law to help companies post-Brexit - Handelsblatt
RE
11:02aWorld shares fall for fifth straight day, hit by trade war jitters
RE
10:59aWorld shares fall for fifth straight day, hit by trade war jitters
RE
10:59aMANAGEMENT TRACKS : Sihuan launches U.S. unit
AQ
10:57aINNOVATION : Air Liquide and the CEA pursue collaboration in the field of cryogenics
PU
10:52aENERGY UK : responds to Ofgem's energy price cap proposals
PU
10:46aJapan eyes tax breaks for car buyers to offset impact of sales tax hike
RE
10:44aChina's vast pig market in lockdown as African swine fever spreads
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : bond hits record low, stock slips as investor worry deepens
2YUZHOU PROPERTIES COMPANY LTD : YUZHOU PROPERTIES : Announcements and Notices - Supplemental Announcement in R..
3WIRECARD : Wirecard AG to Replace Commerzbank in DAX Index
4U.S. Justice Department probes whether social media is 'stifling' speech
5AUROBINDO PHARMA : AUROBINDO PHARMA : Novartis sells parts of Sandoz U.S. to India's Aurobindo for $900 millio..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.