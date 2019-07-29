Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan factory output tumbles most in nearly 1-1/2-years as trade war bites

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 09:00pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A bicycle rider rides past a factory at Keihin industrial zone in Kawasaki

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's factory output tumbled the most in nearly 1-1/2-years in June, data showed on Tuesday, adding to a slew of indicators suggesting slowing global growth and the bruising U.S.-China trade war were taking a toll on the export-reliant economy.

The data comes hours before the conclusion of the Bank of Japan's two-day policy meeting, where the board is expected to scrutinise the impact overseas risks could have on its view the economy will sustain a moderate recovery.

Industrial output sank 3.6% in June, government data showed, more than a median market forecast for a 2.0% drop. It was the worst slump since January 2018, and followed a 2.0% rise in the previous month.

Manufacturers surveyed by the government expect output to rise 2.7% in July and 0.6% in August, offering some hope that solid domestic demand will make up for some of the weakness in overseas shipments.

"Industrial output growth has been moving sideways," the government said, keeping its assessment on factory output unchanged.

On a quarter-to-quarter basis, output rose 0.5% in the April-June period after dropping 2.5% in the first three months of this year.

Manufacturing activity has weakened across the globe as simmering international trade tensions hurt business sentiment, forcing the International Monetary Fund to cut its global growth forecast and prodding some central banks to expand stimulus.

Japan has seen a similar pattern with manufacturers' sentiment having worsened, though service-sector activity remains firm as they are less vulnerable to the impact from slowing global trade. A trade row between Japan and South Korea is making matters more difficult for their manufacturers.

Most Asian economies, including Japan, are feeling additional pressure as China's growth cools to near 30-year lows.

Both Indonesia and South Korea cut their main rates by 25 basis points (bps) this month. And on Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to deliver a 25 bp rate cut.

Yet, with robust domestic demand making up for weak Japanese exports, many BOJ officials see no imminent need to ramp up monetary support, and prefer to save its limited ammunition for when the economy faces bigger problems, sources with its thinking have said.

Japan's economy expanded an annualised 2.1% in the first quarter but many analysts expect growth to have slowed as the U.S.-China trade row hurts exports. October's scheduled sales tax hike may also curb consumption, they warn.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

By Leika Kihara

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:15pPRCI PIPELINE RESEARCH COUNCIL INTERNATIONAL : Call for Abstracts! Deadline Extended
PU
10:05pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Key growth role for new economy
PU
10:04pU.S. firms see little clarity on Huawei as U.S.-China talks resume
RE
10:01pSPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : Grant Thornton to quit as Sports Direct auditor over 674 million euro tax bill - FT
RE
09:41pJ&J says FTC probing efforts to protect arthritis drug Remicade
RE
09:41pCourt ruling against Venezuela in Crystallex case puts Citgo at risk
RE
09:25pAsia stocks higher ahead of Fed, pound pressured by fresh Brexit pain
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:01pE-commerce-centric Blockchain aBey Announces Startling Adoption
BU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKSTONE GROUP LP : LSE shares hit record high as investors cheer $27 billion Refinitiv bid
2Oil prices rise ahead of expected U.S. interest rate cut
3BEYOND MEAT INC : Beyond Meat shares crumble on stock offering surprise, demand for meatless burgers soars
4SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : Grant Thornton to quit as Sports Direct auditor ov..
5NUTRIEN LTD : NUTRIEN : misses profit estimates, cuts forecast on trade war, weather

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group