"The yen has been stable at around 105 yen recently so there's no need to fret about it," Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

The current situation was "totally different" from the global financial crisis triggered by the collapse of Lehman Brothers about a decade ago, Aso said, adding that it takes time for markets to regain calm after easing steps taken by central banks.

