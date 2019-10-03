Log in
Japan finance minister: See no immediate need for stimulus after tax hike

10/03/2019 | 09:10pm EDT
Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso delivers a speech during a high-level forum on debt at the Finance Ministry in Paris

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that there was no immediate need to compile stimulus measures to counter the impact of the national sales tax hike, which took effect this week.

Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, Aso said Japanese corporate earnings and household incomes were solid, although the U.S.-China trade friction warranted attention.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

