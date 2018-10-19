Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan finance minister says U.S. currency report won't restrict forex policy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2018 | 06:17am CEST
Taro Aso, Japan's Deputy Prime Minister, speaks at the official opening of Japan House in London

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that a U.S. government report on currencies did not suggest Tokyo's foreign-exchange policy was inappropriate and that Washington's assessment would not restrict Japan's currency management.

Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, Aso also said he expected Japan-U.S. trade talks to start around mid-January.

In its semiannual currency report issued on Wednesday, the U.S. Treasury Department said it was keeping Japan, along with China, India, Germany, South Korea and Switzerland, on a monitoring list for extra scrutiny on currency policy.

It refrained from naming China or any other trading partner as a currency manipulator.

"I don't think the United States considers Japan's currency policy as inappropriate. It doesn't mean to take some kind of action. Therefore, it won't limit Japan's currency policy," Aso said.

The U.S. Trade Representative's office told Congress on Tuesday it would open trade talks with Japan as Tokyo and Washington last month agreed to a discussion framework that, for now, avoid further tariffs on cars.

Tokyo pushed back on a straight bilateral Free Trade Agreement (FTA) that Washington had sought, fearing it could put Japan under pressure to open politically sensitive sectors such as agriculture.

Asked whether he would hold the third round of separate U.S.-Japan economic dialogue with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, who is expected to visit Japan later this year, Aso said such a meeting was unlikely to take place.

"I don't think the United States wants to hold the third round of talks," Aso said. He noted that under U.S. law, Washington cannot start talks with trade partners until three months after notifying Congress.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Sam Holmes)

By Tetsushi Kajimoto

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:12aChina Growth Slows to 6.5%; Financial Mandarins Scramble to Soothe Investors -- 2nd Update
DJ
08:09aJERA TRADING PTE. LTD. : R&I Assigns A, Stable
PU
08:09aDESTATIS FEDERAL STATISTICAL OFFICE OF GERMANY : Start of the European Statistics Competition for schools
PU
07:53aANRPC ASSOCIATION OF NATURAL RUBBER PRODUCING : Releases Natural Rubber Trends & Statistics, September 2018
PU
07:51aAsia shares erase losses as China's steps help Shanghai recover
RE
07:44aOil prices edge up, but set for weekly loss on stock build, trade row
RE
07:41aTaiwan's export order growth likely slowed in September - Reuters poll
RE
07:36aAsia shares erase losses as China's steps help Shanghai recover
RE
07:25aChina economic growth weakest since 2009, government moves to lift confidence
RE
07:23aChina economic growth weakest since 2009, government moves to lift confidence
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil falls on concerns over escalating trade row
2Asia shares slide further as weak China growth adds to woes
3INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Micron to buy Intel's stake in joint venture IM Flash Technologies
4ALTAGAS LTD : ALTAGAS : Announces the Filing of the Final Prospectus and Pricing for the Initial Public Offeri..
5EURONET WORLDWIDE, INC. : Euronet Worldwide Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.