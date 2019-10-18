Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan finance minister signals readiness to ramp up stimulus to fight risks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 12:25am EDT
Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso delivers a speech during a high-level forum on debt at the Finance ministry in Paris

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Thursday the government was ready to deploy fiscal stimulus steps flexibly if the economy needed fresh support to fend off risks from slumping global demand and the U.S.-China trade war.

But he said Japan's economy remained on course for a moderate recovery thanks to robust domestic demand, signalling that no immediate, additional measures were necessary to ease the pain from a sales tax hike that kicked off in October.

"Given uncertainty over the global economy, exports are falling and weighing on manufacturers' output. But the weakness has yet to spread to non-manufacturers or domestic demand," Aso told reporters after attending a Group of 20 finance leaders' working dinner.

"If we need to compile some form of an economic stimulus package, we are ready to take various types of fiscal measures flexibly," he said.

While global risks are nowhere near those seen in the aftermath of the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008, Japan must deploy a mix of fiscal and monetary stimulus measures when fighting the next crisis, Aso added.

"When you look back at the problems Japan faced, including deflation, they can't be fixed by monetary policy alone. You need a coordinated monetary and fiscal response," he said.

On the global economy, Aso said he still expected a moderate recovery to continue through next year.

But he added that he agreed with Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, who told reporters in Washington the timing of a pickup in global growth was likely being delayed.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe proceeded with a twice-delayed increase in the sales tax rate to 10% from 8% in October as part of efforts to rein in Japan's huge public debt.

The government has taken steps to ease consumer pain due to the tax, such as offering shopping vouchers, as the previous hike to 8% from 5% tipped the economy into recession.

Still, some analysts worry the higher levy may add to pains for an export-reliant economy already feeling the pinch from the U.S.-China trade war.

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Deputy Managing Director Mitsuhiro Furusawa has said Japan can ramp up fiscal stimulus if the hit to the economy from October's sales tax hike proves bigger than expected.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Christopher Cushing)

By Leika Kihara

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:30aSterling trades near five-month high on Brexit, yuan steady after China GDP
RE
01:18aApple's Cook meets China regulator after pulling Hong Kong app
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12:55aYuan trades flat, takes weak China GDP in stride
RE
12:46aChina's GDP growth grinds to near 30-year low as tariffs hit production
RE
12:46aINSTANT VIEW : China third-quarter GDP grows 6.0% y/y, misses expectations
RE
12:31aEU leaders discuss $1.2 trillion post-Brexit budget
RE
12:25aJapan finance minister signals readiness to ramp up stimulus to fight risks
RE
12:22aMost Southeast Asian stock markets slip on bleak China growth data; Singapore, Thailand drag
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1UK heading for 'fairly hard' Brexit if Johnson deal passes
2SCIPLAY CORPORATION : BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVESTIGATING SCIPLAY CORPORATION (NASDAQ: SCPL) on Behal..
3GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC. : GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR : cuts 2019 guidance on weaker third-quarter results
4UAW will keep GM strike going while members vote on new contract
5CSL LIMITED : CSL : Media Statement
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group