Japan finmin sees no immediate need to review FY2025/26 budget goal

07/09/2020 | 11:05pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: IMF and World Bank hold 2019 Annual Fall Meetings in Washington

Japan remains committed to its aim of balancing a budget by the fiscal year-end in March 2026, Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday, shrugging off speculation that the coronavirus stimulus spending may force it to ditch the fiscal target.

"I'm aware there are negative factors, including extra budget spending, surrounding the 2025 fiscal target, but I see no immediate need to review it," Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

The government's draft policy framework out on Wednesday left out any explicit mention of its target to achieve a primary budget surplus by fiscal 2025, raising speculation Tokyo is backpedaling on its commitment to fix tattered public finances.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

