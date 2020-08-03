Japan foreign minister to visit UK from Aug. 5 to clinch early trade deal
08/03/2020 | 11:53pm EDT
Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday he planned to visit Britain from Aug. 5-7 to hold talks with British Trade Minister Liz Truss on the early conclusion of a bilateral free trade deal.
It will be the first overseas trip for any Japanese ministers since the global outbreak of coronavirus infection, Motegi said.
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)