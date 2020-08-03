Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan foreign minister to visit UK from Aug. 5 to clinch early trade deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 11:53pm EDT
Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi speaks during his meeting with Philippines' Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. in Manila

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday he planned to visit Britain from Aug. 5-7 to hold talks with British Trade Minister Liz Truss on the early conclusion of a bilateral free trade deal.

It will be the first overseas trip for any Japanese ministers since the global outbreak of coronavirus infection, Motegi said.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:27aMLA MEAT & LIVESTOCK AUSTRALIA : New videos explain popular traits when selecting sires
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
08/03Japanese shares track Wall Street higher, weaker yen supports exporters
RE
08/03Japan foreign minister to visit UK from Aug. 5 to clinch early trade deal
RE
08/03Malaysia pushes back Q2 GDP data release to Aug 14
RE
08/03Indonesia's June loan growth slows to record low of 1.49%
RE
08/03Japan will respond if South Korea seizes Japanese assets - deputy PM Aso
RE
08/03NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/03NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/03Facebook leases workspace at landmark New York building
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : White House adviser Navarro suggests Microsoft divest China holdings
2ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : FOCUS: Next big COVID-19 treatment may be manufactured antibodies
3AVINGER, INC. : AVINGER : Prices $6 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
4APPLE INC. : Google owner Alphabet issues record $10 billion bond at lowest-ever price
5HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : U.S. auto sales pandemic recovery continues as Toyota decline slows
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group