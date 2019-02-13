Japan fourth-quarter GDP rebounds but trade frictions remain a concern

The 1.4 percent annualised expansion in October-December matched the median estimate in a Reuters poll. It followed a revised 2.6 percent annualised contraction in July-September as floods and an earthquake temporarily halted production.

The data also showed real exports rose 0.9 percent in October-December from the previous quarter, which was the fastest gain in a year.

Despite the increase in shipments, some economists remain concerned that exports will weaken this year if the United States and China do not resolve their trade dispute.

Cabinet Office data showed GDP rose 0.3 percent versus the previous quarter, slightly less than the median estimate for 0.4 percent growth. That followed a downwardly revised 0.7 percent contraction in July-September.

In September a large earthquake triggered a blackout in the northern island of Hokkaido, which followed severe typhoons that damaged airports and transport infrastructure in western Japan.

Businesses were quick to resume normal operations after these disasters.

Capital expenditure was the biggest driver of growth in October-December, rising 2.4 percent. That compares with an upwardly revised 2.7 percent contraction in the previous quarter. The median estimate was for capital expenditure to rise 1.8 percent.

Private consumption, which accounts for about 60 percent of GDP, was the second-biggest driver of growth. Consumption rose 0.6 percent in October-December, which was less than the median estimate for a 0.8 percent increase and followed a 0.2 decline in the previous quarter.

External demand - or exports minus imports - shaved 0.3 percentage point off gross domestic product, less than the median estimate of minus 0.4 percent. A breakdown of the data showed a 2.7 percent jump in imports more than offset the increase in exports.

Despite the rise in exports, some economists remain cautious about the outlook for overseas demand.

A trade war between the United States and China, the world's two largest economies, is a major risk for Japan's exports of car parts, electronics, and heavy machinery to China, which are used to make finished goods destined for the United States and other markets.

Another risk is the Japanese government's plan to raise the nationwide sales tax to 10 percent from 8 percent in October.

The government needs the extra tax revenue to pay for rising welfare costs, but some policymakers and economists worry the tax hike could hit consumer spending and weaken sentiment.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Sam Holmes)

By Stanley White