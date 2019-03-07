Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan fourth quarter GDP revised up as investment rebounds but trade clouds outlook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 08:31pm EST
FILE PHOTO - People cross a street in a business district in central Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Japanese economy grew faster than initially estimated in the fourth quarter as capital investment staged a quick recovery from a series of natural disasters in the previous quarter.

However, despite the upward revision to growth, economists are likely to temper their optimism on the outlook given disappointing data on exports and factory output and with the economy expected to weaken due to the Sino-U.S. trade war.

Japan's gross domestic product rose an annualised 1.9 percent in October-December, more than the initial estimate of a 1.4 percent expansion and the median estimate for a 1.8 percent increase, data from the Cabinet Office showed.

That followed a revised 2.4 percent annualised contraction in the third quarter, which was the biggest decline in more than four years.

Economists warn that capital expenditure and overall economic growth are likely to weaken in the first half of this year as exports dwindle and inventories pile up due to a slowdown in global trade.

"Capital expenditure did very well, but we see an increase in inventories in the fourth quarter that points to weak sales," said Shuji Tonouchi, senior market economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"Falling exports will hit growth in the first quarter. The first half of this year will be weak, but I don't expect a recession."

The revised figure translates into quarter-on-quarter growth of 0.5 percent in price-adjusted terms. This is more than a preliminary reading of 0.3 percent and economists' median estimate of a 0.4 percent.

The capital expenditure component of GDP rose 2.7 percent from the previous quarter, marking the fastest expansion since January-March 2015. That was slower than the median forecast for 2.8 percent but faster than the preliminary 2.4 percent expansion.

The value of inventories rose by 157 billion yen (1.07 billion pounds) in the fourth quarter, the second consecutive quarter of gains as inventories of raw materials and partially finished goods piled up.

Private consumption, which accounts for roughly 60 percent of GDP, rose 0.4 percent in the fourth quarter, less than the preliminary 0.6 percent increase.

Net exports - or exports minus imports - contributed minus 0.3 percentage point, unchanged from preliminary data.

Domestic demand added a revised 0.8 percentage point to GDP, more than a preliminary reading of a 0.6 percentage point contribution.

Separate data on Friday showed household spending rose 2.0 percent year-on-year in January, more than the median estimate for a 0.4 percent annual contraction, which may ease concerns about domestic demand.

Real wages in January rose 1.1 percent year-on-year in January, matching the same pace of growth in the previous month, the labour ministry said on Friday.

The United States last year imposed tariffs on $250 billion worth of goods imported from China, with Beijing hitting back with duties on $110 billion worth of American products, including soybeans and other commodities.

In a recent sign negotiations to resolve the eight-month trade war were progressing, U.S. President Donald Trump has delayed tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports.

However, even if the two sides strike a trade agreement, the damage to global trade and Japan's economy may take time to repair with uncertainty about trade policies hurting sentiment and disrupting manufacturers' supply chains.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Sam Holmes)

By Stanley White

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:49pNATIONAL PORK PRODUCERS COUNCIL : Students Awarded Pork Industry Scholarships
PU
09:45pTop Chinese diplomat says supports Huawei's bid for legal redress
RE
09:35pPhilippines central bank governor sees opportunity to ease monetary policy
RE
09:24pAsia stocks spooked as ECB sounds growth alarm
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:14pAUSTRALIAN WOOL INNOVATION : Time is running out - producers encouraged to have their say on the future of sheep parasite management
PU
09:09pTEXAS DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION : GO 10 Project Closures
PU
09:09pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF STATE OF JAPAN : Tax Treaties Covered by the Convention to Implement Measures to Prevent BEPS will be Increased
PU
09:09pAUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : New $2.6 billion bauxite mine to spread wealth throughout Queensland
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC : EXCLUSIVE: SEC scrutinizes fairness of stock exchange pricing
2Oil edges up as tight global supplies offset economic concern
3STANDARD CHARTERED : STANDARD CHARTERED : Explainer - UBS appeals IPO sponsor ban, tests HK's crackdown on mis..
4OTTO ENERGY LIMITED : OTTO ENERGY : Trading Halt
5GTX, INC. : GTX, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Merger

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.