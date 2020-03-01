Log in
Japan fourth-quarter capex down, virus outbreak dims outlook

03/01/2020 | 07:46pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Humanoid robots work side by side with employees in the assembly line at a factory of Glory Ltd., a manufacturer of automatic change dispensers, in Kazo, north of Tokyo

Japanese companies slashed spending on plant and equipment in the December quarter, bolstering recession fears as the coronavirus outbreak and global slowdown pile pressure on the export-reliant economy.

Capital spending has been a bright spot in Japan's fragile economy, the world's third largest, driven by investment in urban development and labour-saving technology, automation and the high-tech sector to cope with labour shortages in the ageing society.

However, analysts said the momentum will wane as the coronavirus batters activity in China - Japan's largest trading partner and the driver of global trade - cooling business confidence and hurting appetite for investment.

Capital spending fell 3.5% in the last quarter from the same period a year earlier, Ministry of Finance (MOF) data showed on Monday, posting the first decline in 13 quarters and reversing from the prior quarter's 7.1% gain.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, business expenditure declined 4.2% quarter-on-quarter in the October-December period, the data showed.

The data will be used to calculate revised gross domestic product (GDP) figures due March 9, and follows a preliminary estimate that Japan's economy shrank an annualised 6.3% in the last quarter.

That marked the deepest contraction in almost six years as a sales tax hike hit consumer and business spending, raising the risk of a recession as the widening fallout from the virus epidemic weighs on output and tourism.

The gloomy GDP data was followed by a separate indicator that showed a 2.1% drop in core machinery orders - a volatile data series serving as a leading indicator of capital spending - in the last quarter. Manufacturers anticipate a further 5.2% drop in the January-March period.

Manufacturers' business spending fell 9.0% from a year earlier, according to Monday's survey, conducted among firms with at least 10 million yen ($92,533) in capital. It followed a 6.4% gain in the previous quarter.

Service-sector spending fell 0.1% year-on-year, following the third quarter's 7.6% increase.

Corporate recurring profit decreased 4.6% in the October-December quarter from a year earlier, falling for the third consecutive quarter.

Sales dropped 6.4% year-on-year in October-December, down for the second straight quarter and slowing further from the previous period's 2.6% decline.

By Tetsushi Kajimoto

