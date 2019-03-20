Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan government downgrades economy view as U.S.-China trade war bites

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 04:49am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A sign board of Bank of Japan is displayed at the headquarters in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's government downgraded its assessment of the economy in March for the first time in three years, blaming a bruising U.S.-China trade war for slumping exports and industrial output.

The Cabinet Office, which helps coordinate government policy, said on Wednesday the economy is in gradual recovery, but exports and output are showing signs of weakness.

The monthly economic report for March was a downgrade from February, when the Cabinet Office simply said the economy is in gradual recovery.

The March report gave a pessimistic outlook, saying this bout of weakness could continue for some time in the future.

The downbeat assessment could fuel calls for the government to delay a nationwide sales tax hike scheduled for October, and increase speculation that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will take some steps to bolster economic growth.

Exports fell for a third straight month in February and industrial output in January saw its sharpest decline in a year as tit-for-tat tariffs between Washington and Beijing slowed China's economy and reduced demand for mobile phone parts and chip-making equipment from Japan.

The Cabinet Office downgraded its assessment of industrial production for the second consecutive month, saying it has shown signs of weakness and flatlined.

Despite the damage from the trade war, Japan's economy should continue to grow moderately because consumer spending and capital expenditure are holding up, a Cabinet Office official told reporters at a briefing.

For March, the government left unchanged its assessment that consumer spending is recovering and capital expenditure is increasing.

However, there are concerns that companies will start cutting capital expenditure plans for fiscal 2019 in April due to uncertainty about global trade policy.

Japan's manufacturing sector is exposed to the trade war because it sends electronic parts and capital goods to China, where they are used to make finished products destined for the United States.

The government is scheduled to raise the nationwide sales tax to 10 percent from 8 percent in October, but there are concerns this will weaken consumer spending and harm growth.

The BOJ last week cut its view on exports and output, but left its radical easing policy unchanged.

(Reporting by Stanley White; editing by Darren Schuettler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:06aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW warns of significant profit fall in 2019 seeks 12 billion euro in cuts
RE
05:05aENHANCING MUTUAL ACCOUNTABILITY FOR RESULTS AND IMPACT : Continental Training Workshop on CAADP/ Malabo Declaration Biennial Review Reporting tools
PU
05:05aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF LITHUANIA : Bilateral cooperation discussed with US Ambassador
PU
05:05aXVALA Defaces Banksy Steve Jobs Mural to Make a Point in Meme Party’
SE
04:49aUK's Leadsom says Brexit 'absolutely essential' before EU parliament election
RE
04:49aJapan government downgrades economy view as U.S.-China trade war bites
RE
04:48aThai central bank holds key rate, cuts growth outlook as exports sag
RE
04:45aDIRECTORATE GENERAL STATISTICS AND ECONOMIC INFORM : Dairy production in November 2018
PU
04:40aSOUTH AFRICAN RESERVE BANK : Full Quarterly Bulletin – No 291 – March 2019
PU
04:38aDollar gains on trade war jitters before Fed
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : Second U.S. jury finds Bayer's Roundup caused cancer
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Stakes rise for Boeing as EU, Canada step up scrutiny of 737 MAX after crashes
3AMAZON.COM : Google announces browser-based streaming game service
4ADECCO GROUP : THE ADECCO GROUP PUBLISHES 2018 ANNUAL REPORT & SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
5INMARSAT : INMARSAT : Shares in Inmarsat jump 16 percent on private equity approach

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.