Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan government leaves economy view unchanged as data weakens on China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 04:01am EST
FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a kimono stands in front of a crosswalk at a shopping district in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's government kept its assessment of the economy unchanged in February, but a series of weak data on corporate sentiment, capital expenditure and exports shows the U.S.-China trade war is hurting the outlook for the world's third-largest economy.

The Cabinet Office, which helps coordinate government policy, said the economy is in a moderate recovery, according to its monthly economic report for February on Thursday. That was unchanged from the previous month.

The Cabinet Office left unchanged its assessment that exports have weakened recently, which it downgraded only last month as exports to China started to buckle due to the trade dispute between Washington and Beijing and China's slowing economy.

The report for February did not take into account government data on Wednesday showing Japan's exports fell by the most in more than two years in January as China-bound shipments tumbled.

This means the monthly economic report in March will be the Cabinet Office's first chance to offer its official view of Japan's export performance at the start of this year.

The monthly report said consumer spending in February is recovering, unchanged from the previous month.

The government left unchanged its assessment that capital expenditure is increasing. The government also left unchanged its assessment that industrial output is gradually rising but showing some signs of weakness.

Recent data has shown overseas orders for machinery fell the most in more than a decade in December, and business sentiment soured to a two-year low, which could lead some analysts to question the government's optimism about the outlook.

Many economists have warned that growth this year will not be as good as last year because of increasing risks to the outlook.

Global trade has slowed as the United States and China have been locked in a tit-for-tat tariff battle for months. In addition, Japanese policymakers are wary of Britain's departure from the European Union and the risk of a sudden spike in the yen.

Another risk is the government's plan to raise the nationwide sales tax to 10 percent from 8 percent in October. The government needs the extra tax revenue to pay for rising welfare spending, but economists worry consumer spending will fall after the sales tax rises.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Kim Coghill)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:34aUK public finances hit record monthly surplus due to strong income tax revenue
RE
04:30aECB profits rise on bond income
RE
04:21aSAfrica's Woolworths axes dividend from Australian ops to cut debt
RE
04:05aIndonesia central bank aims for more lending while holding key rate
RE
04:01aJapan government leaves economy view unchanged as data weakens on China
RE
04:01aEUROZONE : Flash Manufacturing PMI worse than estimates at 49.2
04:01aEUROZONE : Flash Services PMI better than estimates at 52.3
03:59aEXCLUSIVE : U.S., China sketch outlines of deal to end trade war - sources
RE
03:53aDEPARTMENT OF FINANCE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Shorten & Chalmers grossly inaccurate and must apologise
PU
03:36aGerman services sector provides growth but manufacturing shrinks in Feb - PMI
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AXA : AXA : 2018 Net Profit Fell Sharply
2HENKEL AG & CO KGAA : HENKEL : Expects Further Growth After Posting 2018 Net Profit Rise
3Oil hovers near 2019 highs amid OPEC cuts, but economic slowdown weighs
4ACCOR : ACCOR : AccorHotels' 2018 profit rises, beefs up lifestyle loyalty initiatives
5BARCLAYS : Barclays income boost cheers investors, makes Brexit provision

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.