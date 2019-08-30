Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan government sticks to 'moderate' economic view in August

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 05:58am EDT

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's government left its assessment that the economy is recovering at a moderate pace unchanged in August, with weakness continuing to centre on exports, according to a monthly economic report released by the Cabinet Office on Friday.

Risks to the outlook caused by an overseas slowdown and the U.S.-China trade war could add to pressure on the government to boost spending to offset a potential drop in domestic demand after a sales tax hike in October.

On the bright side, the government raised its assessment of public works as sectors less affected by slowing global trade were seen pulling the economy forwards.

A government official added that domestic demand continued to contribute positively since the fourth quarter of last year.

Demand for durable goods remained solid thanks to a sharp rise for television sets, while sales of air-conditioners fell as the rainy season lasted longer than usual, the official said.

Japanese Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters at a news conference he didn't see any sign of pent-up spending among consumers ahead of the nationwide sales tax hike to 10% in October.

Data earlier in the day showed July retail sales fell more than expected.

The previous tax rise to 8% from 5% in April 2014 hurt consumer confidence and triggered an economic slump.

The August report left unchanged the government's assessment that exports were soft, with those to Southeast Asia declining especially rapidly, he said.

Industrial output rebounded more than expected in July, other data released on Friday showed, but production was set to contract next month, signalling a darkening outlook for the economy.

The government also stuck to its view that capital expenditure was expanding at a moderate pace despite weakness in machinery investment.

Japan's economy, the world's third-largest, has managed to grow this year despite the global slowdown. It expanded an annualised 1.8% in the second-quarter, largely thanks to robust household spending and capital expenditure.

Despite the positive run, the government revised down its view for the economy twice this year, in March and May.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Kim Coghill)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:25aDisabled workers chase 'dream jobs' in tight U.S. labor market
RE
06:22aDidi Chuxing to launch self-driving pick up service in China, plans to expand abroad
RE
06:18aOil prices fall but set for big weekly gain as trade dispute rhetoric eases
RE
06:18aEuro zone inflation unchanged in August, may bolster case for more ECB easing
RE
06:11aUFU ULSTER FARMERS' UNION : encourage consumers to experience local lamb
PU
06:11aUFU ULSTER FARMERS' UNION : raise concerns over decline in suckler numbers
PU
06:11aBritish Steel unit sold to France's Systra to save jobs - Official Receiver
RE
06:06aEL STAT HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY : Publication of the Press Release Structural Business Statistics reference year 2017
PU
06:03aChina CO2 emission targets at risk from U.S. trade war - official
RE
06:02aChina's Services Trade Deficit Widens in July
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1THIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA : THIN FILM ELECTRONICS : Thinfilm's Financial Report - First Half 2019
2DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : German property shares up on reports of watered down Berlin rent cap
3Oil prices fall but set for big weekly gain as trade dispute rhetoric eases
4CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC : CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Final Results for the year ended 30 April 2019
5BETER BED HOLDING NV : Half-year results 2019 Beter Bed Holding N.V.; Solid sales continued operations, exit o..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group