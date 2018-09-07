Log in
Japan household spending rises slightly, offers hope for Abe

0
09/07/2018
People walk at a busy shopping district in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's household spending rose slightly in July after five straight declining months, offering policymakers some hope that a sustained economic recovery and a tight job market are making consumers more likely to spend.

The data comes as premier Shinzo Abe, who sought to reflate the economy with heavy monetary and fiscal stimulus measures, kicks off his campaign for another term as head of his ruling party in a leadership race later this month.

Household spending rose 0.1 percent in July from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, confounding a median market forecast for a 0.9 percent drop. It followed a 1.2 percent decline in June.

"Consumption is on a solid footing and moving sideways," a government official briefing reporters on the data said.

Japan's economy rebounded in the second quarter from a contraction in the first three months of this year thanks to robust business spending.

But consumption has lacked momentum as companies remain wary of raising wages, despite reaping record profits.

Analysts say a scheduled sales tax hike next year could weigh on household spending. That clouds the outlook for the export-reliant economy, already facing risks from escalating trade friction between its two biggest big markets - the United States and China.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Eric Meijer)

By Leika Kihara

