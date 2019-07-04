Log in
Japan household spending up 4.0% year-on-year in May

07/04/2019 | 07:48pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: People cross a junction in a shopping district in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese household spending rose 4.0% in May from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, compared with a median market forecast for a 1.6% gain.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

