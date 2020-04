An index gauging households' sentiment on the economy a year from now stood at -42.2, down from -32.6 in December to hit the lowest level since December 2008, according to the survey conducted between Feb. 6 and March 3.

Of those surveyed, 68.4% expect prices to rise from a year ago, down from 73.3% to hit the lowest level since March 2017, the survey showed.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)