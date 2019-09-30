Japan jobless rate flat at 2.2% in August - government

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged from July at 2.2%, and compared with economists' median forecast of 2.3%, figures from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio was also unchanged, at 1.59 in August, and compared with the median forecast of 1.58, meaning that more than one job was available for every job seeker.

A full table can be seen on the ministry website at:

http://www.stat.go.jp/english/data/roudou/index.htm

(Note: The jobs-to-applicants ratio and new job offers can be seen in Japanese on the labour ministry's website.)

