Japan jobless rate flat at 2.2% in August - government

09/30/2019 | 07:58pm EDT

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's jobless rate was unchanged in August from the previous month and the job availability held steady, reflecting a tight job market, government data showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged from July at 2.2%, and compared with economists' median forecast of 2.3%, figures from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio was also unchanged, at 1.59 in August, and compared with the median forecast of 1.58, meaning that more than one job was available for every job seeker.

A full table can be seen on the ministry website at:

http://www.stat.go.jp/english/data/roudou/index.htm

(Note: The jobs-to-applicants ratio and new job offers can be seen in Japanese on the labour ministry's website.)

(Reporting by Takahiko Wada; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

