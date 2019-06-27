Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan jobless rate steady at 2.4% in May - government

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 07:42pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: People walk inside a building in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's jobless rate stood steady in May while the availability of jobs slipped, government data showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged from April at 2.4%, figures from the Internal Affairs ministry showed. The result matched the median forecast in a Reuters' poll.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio stood at 1.62, slightly down from April data and the median estimate of 1.63.

For the POLL story on Japan's data.[nL4N23S070]

A full table can be seen on the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications at:

http://www.stat.go.jp/english/data/roudou/index.htm

(Note: The jobs-to-applicants ratio and new job offers can be seen in Japanese on the labour ministry's website.)

(Reporting by Sumio Ito; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:33pTrump says to talk trade with Japanese leader Abe at G20
RE
08:24pEra of low sovereign yields to last at least two more years - Reuters poll
RE
08:21pBank of Japan board debated room for easing - June meeting summary
RE
08:16pKOSTAT STATISTICS KOREA : Monthly Industrial Statistics, May 2019
PU
08:01pSouth Korea's May factory production, investment shrink in fresh blow to economy
RE
07:44pTokyo June core CPI rises 0.9 percent year-on-year
RE
07:42pJapan jobless rate steady at 2.4% in May - government
RE
07:30pFrom phone makers to farmers, the toll of Trump's trade wars
RE
07:17pUK consumers turn gloomier as economy, finance worries grow - GfK
RE
07:16pDealmakers seek new opportunities in M&A slowdown as trade war lingers
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Boeing sees fix for latest 737 MAX software flaw in September
2ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : Britain needs more nuclear power, electric chargers for climat..
3UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC : Boeing sees fix for latest 737 MAX software flaw in September
4APPLE : EXPLAINER: U.S. dependence on China's rare earth - Trade war vulnerability
5BANK OF AMERICA : Deutsche Bank passes Fed stress test in boost for its U.S. operations

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About