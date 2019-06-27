Japan jobless rate steady at 2.4% in May - government

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged from April at 2.4%, figures from the Internal Affairs ministry showed. The result matched the median forecast in a Reuters' poll.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio stood at 1.62, slightly down from April data and the median estimate of 1.63.

