Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan keeps top creditor nation status as external assets grow

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/23/2019 | 08:55pm EDT

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's net external assets grew to their second-largest amount on record last year, rebounding from the prior year's decline and making it the top creditor nation for the 28th straight year, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said on Friday.

The net value of assets held by the government, businesses and individuals stood at 342 trillion yen ($3.10 trillion) at the end of 2018, up 3.7% from the year before, it said.

It compared with a record 351 trillion yen in 2014.

Japan's net external assets were about 1.3 times those held by Germany, the world's No.2 creditor nation with $2.35 trillion in net assets at the end of last year, followed by China.

Gross external assets rose slightly to a record 1,018 trillion yen, reflecting increases in Japanese direct investment overseas and growth in non-resident lending. External debt fell for the first time in nine years to 676 trillion yen due to falls in prices of Japanese stocks held by overseas investors.

In a positive sign for ongoing Japan-U.S. trade talks, the MOF data showed U.S.-bound direct investment hit a record 55.6 trillion yen at the end of 2018, up a tad from the previous year, making it the most popular destination and accounting for a third of overall Japanese direct investment overseas.

Friday's MOF data comes as trade will likely be on the agenda during U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to Japan beginning on Saturday.

Japan is under pressure to spur investment in the United States and create jobs there -- instead of boosting exports of cars and other goods -- to please Trump who advocates an "America First" policy to fix what he sees as unfair trade practices.

The MOF data also confirmed Japan's overall current account surplus stood at 19.2 trillion yen in 2018, down 15% from the year before, backed mostly by income gains from overseas investments. This supports the view of Japanese officials who argue the country earns far more from its overseas investments than from its trade surplus.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:22pAsian shares at four-month low on deepening U.S.-China trade war
RE
09:22pDollar steady after coming off two-year high, pressured by lower U.S. yields
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:01pJapan's key inflation gauge hits three-year high, offers little respite for BOJ
RE
08:55pJapan keeps top creditor nation status as external assets grow
RE
08:54pOil prices stabilize after sharp falls earlier in week
RE
08:09pBank of Canada done raising rates, 40% chance of cut by end-2020
RE
07:53pBILL CASSIDY : Cassidy, Colleagues Introduce Bill to Ensure Reliable, Affordable and Environmentally-Sound Energy Supply
PU
07:25pSimpleNexus Takes Home Silver Telly Award for Campaign Encouraging Mortgage Originators to Do More’
SE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. regulator sees approval of Boeing 737 MAX to fly as soon as late June - s..
2S&P 500 : Trump says 'dangerous' Huawei could be included in U.S.-China trade deal
3Trump predicts 'fast' trade deal with China
4BEST BUY COMPANY : U.S. companies warn Trump's tariffs could hit results
5TESLA : TESLA : At Least Larry Ellison Is Getting Crushed By Tesla Meltdown

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About