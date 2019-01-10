Log in
Japan labour ministry says it underreported regular wages since 2004

01/10/2019 | 10:59pm EST
Japan's new Health, Labor and Welfare Minister Nemoto arrives at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's labour ministry said on Friday that discrepancies in its polling methods caused it to underreport regular wage data from 2004 to 2017.

The labour ministry also said its sample size for wage data for October last year was smaller than it should have been due to polling errors, according to a statement.

The ministry on Friday revised regular wage data from January 2012 to October 2018 to partially rectify the polling errors.

Labour Minister Takumi Nemoto told reporters he is still investigating the motives behind the polling errors.

Labour ministry officials admitted on Wednesday that they have issued monthly wage data without meeting sampling standards for years, hurting the credibility of a key gauge of the success of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's economic policies.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

