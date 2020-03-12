Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan large manufacturers' mood sours to near nine-year low from coronavirus jolt

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 12:27am EDT

Large Japanese manufacturers' business sentiment fell to a near nine-year low in January-March, suggesting widening fallout of the coronavirus outbreak on an economy already struggling to keep a recovery on track.

Large manufacturers foresee conditions remaining depressed in the following quarter, the government survey compiled in February showed, adding pressure on policymakers to roll out more measures to navigate the coronavirus crisis.

The business survey index (BSI) of sentiment at large manufacturers stood at minus 17.2 in January-March, the lowest reading since April-June 2011. It compared with negative 7.8 in the prior three months.

The index, jointly compiled by the Ministry of Finance and a research arm of the Cabinet Office, is expected to jump to minus 5.5 in April-June, still hovering in contraction.

(For an
interactive graphic on the BSI of sentiment at large manufacturers, click:https://tmsnrt.rs/2QXJ7rL

For graphcis showing sentiment at large Japanese manufature sours: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/editorcharts/JAPAN-ECONOMY-RETAIL/0H001QXM89NR/eikon.png

The coronavirus weighed on exports to China and inbound tourism, a government official told a news briefing. He added that surveyed firms said they were being affected by the virus, or thought they will be in the future.

Japan's policymakers remain under pressure to support growth as a surge in the yen and fears of the impact from the coronavirus cast darkening clouds over the economic outlook.

The Bank of Japan is expected to ease monetary policy next week in an attempt to reduce the impact of the coronavirus and recent market volatility on business sentiment, sources familiar with the central bank's thinking told Reuters on Wednesday.

The government announced this week a second package of measures worth about $4 billion in spending to tide over the impact of the virus, focusing on support for small and mid-sized firms.

The world's third-largest economy shrank at the fastest pace in almost six years in the December quarter as a sales tax hike hit consumer and business spending, raising the risk of a recession.

(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

By Daniel Leussink

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:13aDollar slides as Trump's virus response disappoints
RE
01:06aKuroda says BOJ ready to act to support economy, after meeting PM Abe
RE
01:04aCorporate credit risk heightens as coronavirus impact spreads
RE
01:02aFinancial markets reel, stocks plunge as Trump stuns with Europe travel ban
RE
12:58aFinancial markets reel, stocks plunge as Trump stuns with Europe travel ban
RE
12:50aThailand's economic fundamentals strong despite virus, no VAT cut - finance minister
RE
12:50aThe economic remedies for the coronavirus
RE
12:47aChina airlines report $3 billion loss in February as virus erodes travel demand - regulator
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1OSRAM LICHT AG : AMS to sell new shares for 9.20 Swiss francs from March 16
2ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : warns of big coronavirus hit to China sales
3AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Citigroup hires Loretta Ko to head financial institution group
4BARCLAYS PLC : Financial firms around the world ramp up contingency plans as coronavirus hits
5CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : 2019 Annual Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group