Japan lifts restrictions on all French beef exports

The announcement came in a joint statement from the French foreign ministry and French farm ministry.

In the early 2000s as the bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), commonly known as mad cow disease, hit several European countries, Japan banned beef imports from some EU countries, notably France.

Since 2013, however, Japan had lifted the ban on imports of French beef from bovine aged less than 30 months. The ban is now lifted for all bovines.

