Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan machinery orders fall most in 8 months in worrying sign of capex slowdown

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/07/2019 | 08:43pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A chimney of a factory is seen at the Keihin Industrial Zone in Kawasaki

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders fell for the first time in four months in May, posing the biggest monthly drop in eight months in a worrying sign that global trade tensions are taking a toll on corporate investment.

Cabinet Office data on Monday showed that core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, fell 7.8% in May from the previous month.

The reading, the biggest drop since September 2018, compared with a 4.7% decline seen by economists in a Reuters poll and followed a 5.2% rise in April.

Declines in capital expenditure could worry policymakers who count on domestic demand to offset risks such as the Sino-U.S. trade war and slowing global demand that could threaten to derail the world's third-largest economy.

Capital expenditure has been a bright spot in the fragile economy, helping first-quarter gross domestic product to expand at an annualised rate of 2.2%.

However, external risks cloud the outlook for Japan's export-dependent economy, which would weigh on Japanese business confidence and could in turn put a drag on capital expenditure.

That could fan concerns about domestic demand just as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government is set to raise the national sales tax to 10% in October.

The previous tax hike to 8% from 5% in April 2014 dealt a blow to consumers and triggered a deep economic slump. Since then, Abe has twice delayed a planned sales tax hike.

The Cabinet Office maintained its assessment on machinery orders to say they are showing a pick up.

By sector, core orders from manufacturers fell 7.4% in May from the previous month, swinging sharply lower from the prior month's 16.3% gain, while those from the service-sector dropped 9.0%, down for the first time in three month, the Cabinet Office data showed.

Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude those of ships and electricity, declined 3.7% in May, it showed.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

By Tetsushi Kajimoto

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:54pAsian shares subdued on dampened U.S. rate cut expectations
RE
08:43pJapan machinery orders fall most in 8 months in worrying sign of capex slowdown
RE
08:35pBOJ's Kuroda says moderate economic expansion to continue
RE
08:17pWeWork looking to raise up to $4 billion in debt ahead of IPO - source
RE
08:10pSovereign investors shun Europe for Asia, emerging markets
RE
07:08pIrish consumer sentiment inches higher in June
RE
07:04pUK firms cut investment plans as Brexit alarm hits new high - survey
RE
06:03pData, not markets will decide next ECB steps - Villeroy
RE
04:22pOil Minister Zanganeh says hopeful Iran's oil exports will improve - TV
RE
03:35pEconomic 'game changer'? African leaders launch free-trade zone
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Greensill issued false statement on bonds sold by metals tycoon Gupta
2CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED : CARNARVON PETROLEUM : Roc South-1 drilling update
3WeWork looking to raise up to $4 billion in debt ahead of IPO - source
4SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated – Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating Potential Claim..
5SDL: New Agreement with Signed with AustSino and Noteholders

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About