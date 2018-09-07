Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan ministries seek record $930 billion budget for fiscal 2019 - source

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 03:11am CEST
Japan's PM Abe addresses Japan's Self-Defense Forces senior members during a meeting at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Budget requests from Japan's government offices have hit a record $930 billion (718.98 billion pounds)for the next fiscal year starting in April, a government official with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The spending requests increased sharply due to bulging welfare costs to support the ageing population and rising military outlay in the face of threats from North Korea and China.

The requests totalled 102.7658 trillion yen ($930.43 billion), topping 100 trillion yen for the fifth straight year, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity as the figures will be finalised only later on Friday.

The finance ministry will scrutinise the budget requests and trim the size of spending in December when it drafts an annual budget for fiscal 2019.

The government plans stimulus measures to ease the pain from a planned sales tax hike in Oct. 2019. That would come on top of the budget requests, making it likely that the size of the fiscal 2019 initial budget will exceed 100 trillion yen for the first time ever, analysts say.

Snowballing spending would raise concern about Japan's public debt already at more than double the size of its economy.

The initial budget for the current fiscal year amounts to 97.71 trillion yen, with social security and debt-servicing accounting for more than half the overall spending plan.

The finance ministry is seeking about 24.6 trillion yen to pay debt-servicing costs for fiscal 2019.

The defence ministry has requested 5.3 trillion yen for next fiscal year, up 2.1 percent from the current fiscal year in response to China's growing air and sea power and North Korea's missile programme.

The government plans to raise the nationwide sales tax to 10 percent from 8 percent in October 2019 to pay for the cost of social welfare in a step towards Japan's elusive budget balancing goal in fiscal 2025.

($1 = 110.4500 yen)

(Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:52aCITY OF ARLINGTON TX : Ask the Experts with Irwin Steel Vice President Bryan Irwin
PU
03:52aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : FTAs hold key to driving growth in CEE region
PU
03:47aAustralian Housing Finance Rises in July
DJ
03:43aAsia shares hit 14-month lows, yen advances on trade jitters
RE
03:43aU.S.-Canada trade talks grind on, but 'final' issues unresolved
RE
03:39aU.S.-Canada trade talks grind on, but 'final' issues unresolved
RE
03:32aMALAYSIAN RATING BERHAD : MARC affirms ratings on Gas Malaysia’s RM700 million Islamic CP and Islamic MTN programmes
PU
03:24aJapan household spending rebounds as wages rise, trade woes cloud outlook
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CBS CORPORATION : CBS NEGOTIATING MOONVES' EXIT AND VIACOM MERGER STANDSTILL: sources
2NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC CORP : NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC : Ford recalls two million trucks over seat belt fire..
3BROADCOM INC : Broadcom sees fourth quarter boost from data center demand, iPhone launch
4NEVRO CORP : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Nevro Corporation Investors
5GROUPE BMTC INC : BMTC GROUP INC. : announces financial results for its quarter ended July 31st, 2018

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.