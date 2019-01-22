Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan new debt issuance to top prior year for first time since Abe took office - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 04:33am EST
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends a news conference at his official residence in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan expects to issue more new debt in the fiscal year ending in March 2021 than the previous year, the first such increase since Prime Minister Shinzo Abe took office, two government sources told Reuters.

Abe returned to power in December 2012 with a pledge to revive the economy and restore public finances at the same time.

His government has since reduced new borrowing costs to 32.7 trillion yen ($298.88 billion) estimated for the next fiscal year starting on April 1.

However, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) is expected to estimate new bond issuance will rise to 33.7 trillion yen in fiscal 2020.

The expected increase reflects higher social security spending to support the ageing population and the cost of servicing the world's heaviest public debt burden.

The sources spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity because they are not authorised to speak to the media.

The latest MOF calculations, based on a strong economic growth estimate of 3 percent annually, underscore the difficulty policymakers face in striking a balance between efforts to achieve economic growth and fiscal reform.

The ministry will submit the calculations to parliament when it is convened later this month to debate the next fiscal year's budget draft, the sources said.

(Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi; Writing by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Kim Coghill)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:00aEUROZONE : German ZEW better than estimates at -15.0
04:57aUK Employment Keeps Rising Despite Brexit Uncertainty
DJ
04:53aEU to issue new GDP forecasts for Italy, EU next month, Moscovici says
RE
04:49aUK pay growth hits fresh 10-year high as employment soars
RE
04:44aEIB EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK : Reforesting degraded land in Latin America to combat climate change
PU
04:38aEXCLUSIVE : Tesla says it received battery quotes from China's Lishen but no deal signed
RE
04:38aEXCLUSIVE : Tesla says it received battery quotes from China's Lishen but no deal signed
RE
04:34aChina's exports 'not very encouraging' - senior official
RE
04:34aIOWA CORN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : Seeds of Change Award
PU
04:33aJapan new debt issuance to top prior year for first time since Abe took office - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1UBS GROUP : UBS : sees bumpy road ahead after fourth quarter profit miss
2Asian shares, oil skid on global growth worries
3EASYJET : EASYJET : Gatwick drone disruption cost easyJet nearly 15 million pounds
4HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG : HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG: Heidelberg Pharma Receives Milestone Payment From Partner Link He..
5LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL : LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL : raises full-year outlook after gaming-powered third quarter

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.