Whether Japan implements additional restrictions depends on South Korea's response to the matter, Seko told a regular news conference after a cabinet meeting.

Japan announced curbs last week on high-tech exports of materials used in smartphone displays and chips to South Korea amid a growing dispute over South Koreans forced to work for Japanese firms during World War Two.

(Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi, Kaori Kaneko, Chris Gallagher; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)