Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan panel to say some schools can open after coronavirus closure - expert

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 03:19am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A woman, wearing a protective mask following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), sits in a subway train in Tokyo

An expert panel guiding Japan's coronavirus response is due to recommend on Thursday that some schools can reopen though mass gatherings that could reignite the coronavirus outbreak should still be avoided.

The infectious disease experts will recommend at a meeting that areas of Japan with low numbers of coronavirus cases can consider resuming classes and sporting events, said Koji Wada, a member of the panel.

"There are some areas where almost all the patients have been identified in the past two weeks," Wada, a professor of public health at the International University of Health and Welfare in Tokyo, told Reuters.

"So in those areas, it's OK to reopen schools, even now."

Japan has had 923 coronavirus cases and 32 deaths, according to the latest tally from state broadcaster NHK. Among Japan's 47 prefectures, 22 have had fewer than five cases, according to health ministry data.

In a request that shocked the country, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's administration asked schools to close in March to stem the outbreak.

As Japan heads into a three-day weekend, typically marked by cherry-blossom viewing parties, the panel will recommend that people refrain from getting together in big groups, Wada said.

"We are going to continue that request," he said.

The eyes of the world are on Japan to see if it will step back from its determination to press ahead with the Summer Olympics.

Organisers have repeatedly said the July 24 to Aug. 9 Games will go on as scheduled but with the rapid spread of the coronavirus bringing the sports world to a virtual standstill, fears are growing the Olympics may be cancelled or postponed.

The governor of Hokkaido, the prefecture with the highest number of infections, said his administration was scaling back its response to the outbreak, ending the emergency on Thursday to move to a new phase.

"We will end the emergency declaration as scheduled on March 19 and from the 20th move to a new stage to overcome the crisis," Hokkaido governor Naomichi Suzuki told reporters.

Hokkaido had seen 154 infections as of Wednesday.

The virus has infected more than 200,000 people and killed more than 8,700 globally with the most serious spread now taking place in Europe as China, where the virus originated late last year, has succeeding in bringing its epidemic under control.

The United States and most of Europe have enacted travel bans and put major cities on lockdown to slow the spread of the virus.

Japan has closed schools and cancelled many sporting events, but has refrained from putting firm restrictions on travel, businesses and restaurants.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said the government would listen to what the expert panel says before deciding what to do about school and public events.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Rocky Swift; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore, Robert Birsel)

By Rocky Swift

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:48aWorld leaders rush in to shore up panic-hit global financial system
RE
03:43aUK online supermarket Ocado says coronavirus boosting demand
RE
03:42aS.African regulator invites public comments on power procurement plans
RE
03:41aCrypto-market infrastructure creaks amid volatility test
RE
03:40aPlaytech scraps shareholder returns to combat coronavirus impact on sports unit
RE
03:40aSingapore prepares move to new interest rate benchmark
RE
03:39aAustralia bans non-residents from entering country on coronavirus fears
RE
03:37aNigeria eyes $4.9 bln budget cut amid coronavirus
RE
03:27aSouth Africa's Massmart to close non-performing stores
RE
03:25aSouth Africa's rand weakens ahead of interest rate decision
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC. : BIO RAD LABORATORIES : Rad Partners with Testing Labs Worldwide to Support COVID-..
2LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : AIRLINE INDUSTRY MAY NOT SURVIVE WITHOUT STATE AID: Lufthansa
3Boeing-Embraer deal on knife-edge as markets tumble
4COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : CBA Cuts Fixed Loan Rates, But Keeps Standar..
5AEGON N.V. : AEGON N : provides update on capital position

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group