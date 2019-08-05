Log in
Japan real wages drop for a sixth straight month in June

08/05/2019 | 07:32pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Worker cycles near a factory at the Keihin industrial zone in Kawasaki

TOKYO (Reuters) - Real wages in Japan adjusted for inflation slipped for a sixth straight month in June, raising a red flag for the strength of domestic consumption ahead of a planned sales tax hike in October.

Real wages dropped 0.5% in June from a year earlier, labour ministry data showed on Tuesday, after a downwardly revised 1.3% annual decline in May.

Monthly wage data showed nominal total cash earnings in June increased 0.4%, climbing for the first time since last December after a revised 0.5% decline in May.

Regular pay, which accounts for the bulk of monthly wages, also rose for the first time since December, edging up 0.1%.

One-off special payments were up 0.9% in June from a year earlier, after dropping a revised 0.4% in May.

Overtime pay was 0.2% lower in June from a year earlier, falling again after growing a revised 0.9% in May.

Revelations this year that labour ministry officials used faulty polling methods which forced revisions cast doubt on the accuracy of the ministry's wage data from 2004 to 2017.

The error has made it harder to gauge the actual strength of wage growth.

Japan is scheduled to raise its sales tax to 10% from 8% in October. The last sales tax hike in April 2014 hit consumers hard and triggered a deep downturn.

Solid domestic consumption has partly offset the drag on the world's third-largest economy from weak exports.

The following table shows preliminary data for monthly incomes and numbers of workers in June:

----------------------------------------------------------------

Payments (amount) (yr/yr % change)

Total cash earnings 451,918 yen +0.4

-Monthly wage 266,089 yen 0.0

-Regular pay 246,354 yen +0.1

-Overtime pay 19,735 yen -0.2

-Special payments 185,829 yen +0.9

----------------------------------------------------------------

Number of workers (million) (yr/yr % change)

Overall 50.868 mln +1.8

-General employees 35.089 mln +1.1

-Part-time employees 15.779 mln +3.2----------------------------------------------------------------

The ministry defines "workers" as 1) those who are employed for more than one month at a firm that employs more than five people, or 2) those who are employed on a daily basis or have less than a one-month contract but had worked more than 18 days during the two months before the survey was conducted at a firm that employs more than five people.

To view the full tables, see the labour ministry's website at: http://www.mhlw.go.jp/english/database/db-l/index.html

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Kim Coghill)

