Japan real wages fall for fourth straight month in June

The world's third-largest economy is set for its deepest postwar slump in the second quarter, with economists expecting an annualised contraction of over 20% after the health crisis and lockdown measures paralysed business and household activity.

Real wages, a gauge of household purchasing power, fell 1.9% in June from a year earlier, labour ministry data showed, following a downwardly revised 2.3% drop the previous month which was the biggest decline since June 2015.

Overtime pay, a barometer of strength in corporate activity, dropped 24.6% in June from a year earlier, down for the 10th straight month. The drop followed an even larger, downwardly revised 26.3% decline the previous month.

The monthly wage data showed nominal total cash earnings dropped 1.7% in the year to June.

Regular pay - or base salary, which makes up most of total cash earnings - was up, rising 0.6%. One-off special payments shed 3.9% following an upwardly revised 13.0% drop in May.

The government will release preliminary April-June gross domestic product data on Aug. 17.

The ministry defines "workers" as 1) those who were employed for more than one month at a company that employed more than five people, or 2) those who were employed on a daily basis or had less than a one-month contract but had worked more than 18 days during the two months before the survey was conducted, at a company that employs more than five people.

To view the full tables, see the labour ministry's website at: http://www.mhlw.go.jp/english/database/db-l/index.html

($1 = 105.4600 yen)

